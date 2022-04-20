Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.57 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $5.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.56. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

KLIC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,686,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,405,000 after purchasing an additional 69,606 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after acquiring an additional 962,656 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,291,000 after acquiring an additional 313,035 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after acquiring an additional 455,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,806,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after acquiring an additional 304,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

