La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

LZB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

LZB opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $571.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,614,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $18,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 238.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,573 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 212,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,341,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

