Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.34.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after buying an additional 117,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $271.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.91.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.