Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on May 5th

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 46.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 108.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

