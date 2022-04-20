Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $9.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.68. 104,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,151. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $703.77.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

