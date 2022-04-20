Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 731

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 781 ($10.16) to GBX 731 ($9.51) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LRE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.89) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.48) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 652.13 ($8.48).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 412.40 ($5.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 432.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 495.21. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 725 ($9.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81.

In other Lancashire news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($65,054.33). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($562,709.17).

About Lancashire (Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.