Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 670

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 675 ($8.78) to GBX 670 ($8.72) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LCSHF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.41) to GBX 815 ($10.60) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.28) to GBX 781 ($10.16) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 514 ($6.69) to GBX 434 ($5.65) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF remained flat at $$5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,138. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

