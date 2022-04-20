Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 731

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 781 ($10.16) to GBX 731 ($9.51) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LCSHF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 514 ($6.69) to GBX 434 ($5.65) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 675 ($8.78) to GBX 670 ($8.72) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.41) to GBX 815 ($10.60) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.72.

Shares of Lancashire stock remained flat at $$5.60 on Wednesday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

