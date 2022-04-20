Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Shares of LSTR traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.32. 407,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.44.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.77.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

