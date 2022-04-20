Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,112.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 183,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

