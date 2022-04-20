LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LCNB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.78. LCNB has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,654,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at $2,707,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in LCNB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 521,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LCNB by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

