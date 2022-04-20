Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Sells £838,505.76 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Nigel Wilson sold 306,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £838,505.76 ($1,090,952.07).

Nigel Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Saturday, April 16th, Nigel Wilson sold 239,777 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.56), for a total value of £656,988.98 ($854,786.60).

Shares of LGEN traded up GBX 5.45 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 277.15 ($3.61). 16,264,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,985,218. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 269.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 283.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.03).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

LGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.68) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 330 ($4.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.29) to GBX 329 ($4.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 347.83 ($4.53).

About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.