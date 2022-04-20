LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on LZ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $84,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 216,055 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,566,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,748,000 after purchasing an additional 335,386 shares during the period. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,836,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after buying an additional 313,328 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

