LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

LZ opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 216,055 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,566,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 20.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,748,000 after buying an additional 335,386 shares during the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,836,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,609,000 after buying an additional 313,328 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

