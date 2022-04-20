LendingClub (LC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect LendingClub to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 2.07. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of analysts have commented on LC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $113,839.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,739 shares of company stock worth $477,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

