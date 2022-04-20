Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

FINMY stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. Leonardo has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $5.47.

Leonardo ( OTCMKTS:FINMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter.

About Leonardo (Get Rating)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue services, security services, energy services, and utility, as well as provides support and training services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.