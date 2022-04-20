Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. UBS Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.08.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

