Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.08.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,029 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,909 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

