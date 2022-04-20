LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
LPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
NYSE LPL opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 739.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in LG Display by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,672 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LG Display (LPL)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.