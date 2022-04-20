LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE LPL opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 739.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in LG Display by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,672 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

