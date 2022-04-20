LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.30. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $88.13 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

