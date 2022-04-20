LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $88.13 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.30.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in LGI Homes by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.