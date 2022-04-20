Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2022 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.25 to $17.60. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Liberty Oilfield Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00.

3/31/2022 – Liberty Oilfield Services was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

3/11/2022 – Liberty Oilfield Services was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

LBRT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.36. 1,417,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,744. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.61. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 406,552 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

