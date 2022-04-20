LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff bought 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeVantage (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

