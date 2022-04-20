Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $108.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ligand’s Captisol Formulation technology has resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies, providing it with funds through milestone and royalty payments. The technology has been driving its revenues for the past few years. Ligand is expanding its technology platforms beyond Captisol through acquisitions. Ligand’s plan to spin-off OmniAb business may accelerate business growth. Ligand has acquired several other platforms in the past two years. Shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Ligand is highly dependent on its partners for revenues. Revenues from Gilead’s Veklury sales are likely to decline, which will hurt Captisol sales. Estimates has been stable ahead of Q1 earnings. Ligand has a positive record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

LGND traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,704. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.28.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,215,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $18,915,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 87,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

