Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

LLNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $733.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Limelight Networks by 15.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 75.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Limelight Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 85,173 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.