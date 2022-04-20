Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LECO opened at $132.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $121.65 and a 1 year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

