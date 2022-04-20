Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

LGF-A stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. 347,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

