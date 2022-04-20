Lip Bu Tan Sells 45,064 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $6,904,706.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 692,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,055,206.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $7,485,632.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.13. 1,834,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,042. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.56.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,873,868,000 after buying an additional 264,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after buying an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after buying an additional 188,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

