Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.38 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LAD opened at $308.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $406.43. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.89 and its 200 day moving average is $309.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.00.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,785,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lithia Motors by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Lithia Motors by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

