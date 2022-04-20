LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several brokerages have commented on LIVN. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN stock opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.