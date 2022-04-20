LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.
Several brokerages have commented on LIVN. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LIVN stock opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.92.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
