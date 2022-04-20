Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOB opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $71.63. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

LOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 549.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

