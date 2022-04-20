LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

LVOX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ LVOX opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,026,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the third quarter valued at $8,329,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveVox during the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of LiveVox by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 151,494 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

