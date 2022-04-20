Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 58 ($0.75) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 44 ($0.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 56.38 ($0.73).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 46.24 ($0.60) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.68.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £202,046 ($262,875.36). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($176,339.89).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

