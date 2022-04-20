Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Local Bounti stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Local Bounti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

