Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Announces $2.80 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.80 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $453.87. 1,632,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,725. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 798.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.