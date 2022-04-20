Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $539.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of LMT opened at $459.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.07. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

