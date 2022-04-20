Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $539.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.
LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.
Shares of LMT opened at $459.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.07. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
