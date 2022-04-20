Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $539.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.32.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $459.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.07. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

