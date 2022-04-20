Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $539.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.32.
Lockheed Martin stock opened at $459.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.07. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.
In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
