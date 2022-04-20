Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $427.09.

LMT opened at $459.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.07.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

