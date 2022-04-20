Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $459.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.07. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

