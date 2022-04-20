LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.16) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.64) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.78).

LMP stock opened at GBX 274.33 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.20 ($2.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.74). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 265.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 266.27. The stock has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.87.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

