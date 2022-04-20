Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Insider Joshua Hare Sells 19,922 Shares

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) insider Joshua Hare sold 19,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913,341 shares in the company, valued at $79,133,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LGVN stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,054,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,344. Longeveron Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $244.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of -7.08.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,305.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.46%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Longeveron Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Longeveron in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Longeveron in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Longeveron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Longeveron by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Longeveron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Longeveron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Longeveron by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

