L’Oréal S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.87 (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.8681 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $71.04 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.34.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($483.87) to €420.00 ($451.61) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €395.00 ($424.73) to €385.00 ($413.98) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($467.74) to €450.00 ($483.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €458.00 ($492.47) to €339.00 ($364.52) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.