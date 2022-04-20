Lotan Holdings Inc. Acquires 67,300 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 67,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$67,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,570,582 shares in the company, valued at C$10,570,582.

CVE:AU traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.02. 12,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,890. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.77 million and a PE ratio of -15.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aurion Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

