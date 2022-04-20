Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

