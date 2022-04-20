Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Jun Hong Heng Sells 59,957 Shares

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,196.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jun Hong Heng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,901,008.90.

On Monday, February 14th, Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. 309,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.33. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth $62,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

