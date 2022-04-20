Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS FTMNF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.