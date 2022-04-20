Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUG. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.36.

TSE LUG traded up C$0.14 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.60. The company had a trading volume of 61,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,542. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.82 and a 1-year high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$235.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 2.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,735,510. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$163,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,882.25. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

