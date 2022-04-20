Lundin Mining Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter.
TSE:LUN opened at C$13.92 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.12.
In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at C$2,324,104.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
