Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUNMF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Shares of LUNMF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 42,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,257. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 23.95%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

