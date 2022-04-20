Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.20.

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.64. The company had a trading volume of 898,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,951. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$15.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.9280948 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

